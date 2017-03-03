Dil Se Dil Tak update: Shorvori to be in dilemma

Colors’ recently launched series Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is making way to the heart of the audience with its gripping storyline that depicts the unique relationship of Parth (Sidharth Shukla), Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

According to the recent episodes, we have seen how Parth and Shorvori have been putting in an effort to fulfil Teni’s wish who is the only ray of hope to the couple. The duo has managed to fake Shorvori’s pregnancy in the family but will it last longer?

Read on to know what will happen next on the show -

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the popular daily, Parth and Shorvori will manage to reach out to Teni with the money. Further, they will get to know that the insemination test has failed. Eventually, Shorvori will overhear a surrogacy specialist at the hospital that the guaranteed results will only come through natural consummation. This will leave Shorvori in a dilemma whether she should let her Parth go through the natural consummation with Teni to have a baby.”

Further, we also heard that Indu (Vaishnavi Mahant) will learn about Shorvori’s fake pregnancy and she would give Parth and Shorvori an ultimatum of 8 days.

We buzzed Rashami but did not get any revert.

What will Shorvori do now? It seems there is a lot more in store to spice up things in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Keep reading this space for more updates.