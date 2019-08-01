News

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’s Donal Bisht and Ansh Bagri party hard after the last day of their shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is a television series which premiered on 15 January 2019. With its storyline, the show has managed to make an audience for itself. The soap featured Donal Bisht and Ansh Bagri in the lead roles.

However, the makers decided to end the soap in the first week of August because of low TRP ratings. This sudden decision left the cast as well as audience shocked. Recently, the entire cast and crew of the show wrapped their shoot and were seen partying.

Donal took to her Instagram handle and shared a few videos from the last day of the shoot. In one of the videos, the actress was seen cutting a cake along with her team. She captioned the video as "And this is how we wrapped up". The cake had, "Thank you team DTHHJ (Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji) we love you" written on it. In another video, she was seen enjoying with her cast and wrote, "Dil toh happy hai ji Last day on the set".

Take a look below.

Will you miss Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Donal Bisht, Ansh Bagri, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club

Celebs at the launch of The Clique Club
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days