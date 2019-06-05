Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji completes 100 episodes

MUMBAI: Dil To Happy Hain Ji is keeping the audiences glued. It recently completed 100 episodes. Jasmin says, " It has been a fantastic journey as Happy, I am a Punjabi and I enjoyed playing a Punjabi girl, the appreciation is encouraging. One should look forward to the new twist and turns in the show".

Ansh Bagri adds, " We complete 100 episodes and response is good. In the beginning when my character Rocky whose journey starts from a grey character people's response was why he is playing negative but eventually when people saw my performance and acting, they started loving me as Rocky and the way the journey of this character unfolded, the way the backstory unfolded and I got to play so many shades. The journey has been really amazing and I am grateful to all the fans from the bottom of my heart for unconditional love".

On being asked what is the message for fans Jasmin says, "Keep watching the show. Thank you for your love" Ansh Bagri adds, "Thank you so much. it's been an amazing journey and I hope that you guys keep sending your love and inspiring us every single day to give our best"