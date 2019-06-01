Dilip Agarwal gets candid on the success of ACB

Dilip Agarwal’s Actors Cricket Bash started with a bang and has been going really well. The matches have been quite entertaining, says Dilip. Talking about the experience, he says, “We had a high-scoring game between Chennai and Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad chased 150 runs successfully which is like a very great opening for us and post that, of course, Mumbai Vs Delhi was a little downer but it went on for long, it was not an easy fight. Mumbai won easily though, and after that it has been like a tremendous game of cricket,” he says, adding, “Anybody can get into the finals with Mumbai Aces. They have given us a real good surprise package for that day. It's really exciting, it has been very exciting. Players have been very happy and the viewers who came down on the ground.”

In fact, the feedback has also been amazing. “I've got good reviews on YouTube and everything has gone really well, more than we expected. And I hope that the last two days also it keeps going on this way and I'll try and do my best for that,” he says.

Talking about organising the entire tournament, Dilip says, “Organising any kind of an event is more like teamwork. So, my team has been a part of it. Players have been a part of it. The sponsors, the owners of the team, everybody has been part of making this a very successful event. And we have a lot of promises right in front that we are going to do the second season. We can say we are an example of how a team work from all sides work and then make an event very successful.”