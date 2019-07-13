Dilip Joshi feels Disha Vakani will soon return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running television shows. The show managed to make a strong place in the hearts of audience for its storyline and cast. However, over the past few months, the sitcom has been making headlines not for its story but for actress Disha Vakani. The reason being the question if its lead actress Dayaben aka Disha Vakani returning to the show.

Disha Vakani popularised the character of Dayaben. For the uninitiated, the actress had gone on maternity leave and as we speak, she hasn’t returned to the show. Although the makers of the show have confirmed that they are looking for a replacement, the lead actor of the show, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Dayaben’s husband Jethalal Gada, in an interview, revealed that he is hoping that his co-actor will return soon.

During an interview, Dilip said that although when Disha announced that she will be going on a maternity leave, everyone was in two-minds whether or not she will return and everyone was worried about the future of the show. He told Times of India, “It is not that an actor can’t be replaced. In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on. Having said that, 'Kyunki…' was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character.”

He added, “Disha has worked on the character for 10 years, which is not a short period. I understand that when a woman becomes a mother, her priorities change, but at the end of the day, she is also an artiste. An artiste cannot stay away for long from the set, and so, I am praying that Disha will soon want to come back to the show. She has worked hard to establish the character and should not let it go waste,” says Jethalal.