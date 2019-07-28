News

Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s amusing encounter with TSP’s Rabish Kumar will leave you in splits

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favorite actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, whose next, Arjun Patiala, is soon to hit theatres on 26th July, teams up with his co-star Varun Sharma, for an amusing interaction with The Screen Patti’s (TSP) newscaster Rabish Kumar, played by comedic genius Shivankit Parihar, in the latest sketch, Prank with Diljit Dosanj Gone Wrong | Prime Time with Rabish. 

When Rabish’s wallet gets pickpocketed, he decides the man for the job is police officer Arjun Patiala, aka Diljit. Rabish gets to pick the razor-sharp brain of not one, but two world-class cops. Varun Sharma, who plays cop Onida Singh in Arjun Patiala, also joins in the fun-filled conversation. Pranks, jabs and hilarity galore, this sketch will showcase a completely different side to Rabish and bring forth Diljit’s mischievous side.

Speaking about his take on the latest video of the popular satire, Shivankit quipped, “Rabish as a character has been a very special one for me. Ever since we brought him to life, Rabish has been widely appreciated and loved by our audiences. Diljit and Varun’s presence in this latest video is proof of the growing popularity that this character has enjoyed. There was a different sense of energy that could be witnessed in the video and it was extremely fun working with him. We hope that our viewers have as uproarious a time watching this sketch as we had while shooting it.”

In their first association with TSP, Diljit and Varun promote their latest feature with side-splitting antics. Diljit dishes on his upcoming movie, songs and crushes in this must-see video.

Tags > Diljit Dosanjh, The Screen Patti’s (TSP) newscaster Rabish Kumar, Shivankit Parihar, Onida Singh in Arjun Patiala,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari

past seven days