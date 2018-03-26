Home > Tv > Tv News
Dill Mill Gayee actor Karan Paranjpe passes away

26 Mar 2018
26 Mar 2018 05:17 PM

This is indeed a very sudden and shocking news which has hit the editorial desk of TellyChakkar.

Actor Karan Paranjape, best remembered for his stint in Star One’s popular medical drama Dill Mill Gayee as Jignesh was found dead at his residence yesterday (25 March).

Karan was a young 26 year old boy survived by his mother. The reason behind his death is not known yet. Karan’s mother found him in the deceased state at 11:00 am.

The only son of his parents, Karan had donned the creative hat for a few shows too apart from his acting career.

May Karan’s soul rest in peace and may God bless the family with strength to bear the loss.

