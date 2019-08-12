News

Dill Mill Gayye's Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget send in their wishes for Sanjivani 2

12 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The popular show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon premiered in the year 2002 and garnered love and affection from the viewers. Then the makers returned with its sequel titled Dill Mill Gayye, which was launched in the year 2007. The sequel also garnered positive response from the audiences. The amazing on-screen chemistry of the lead pair, Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget aka Dr. Armaan Malik and Dr. Riddhima Gupta was another reason for the show's popularity.

Now that the makers have returned with the third instalment, Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget have sent in their wishes for the show which is going to premiere on 12 August 2019. Sanjivani 2's produced Siddharth Malhotra has shared two separate videos on Instagram in which both Karan and Jennifer can be seen sending their special messages for the show.

Talking about Sanjivani 2, it features Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, while original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will continue to be a part of the reboot. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in it. 

