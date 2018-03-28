Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Dilnaz Irani to play police officer in 'Twisted 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2018 05:25 PM

Mumbai: Actress Dilnaz Irani, seen in films like Jodhaa Akbar and Aligarh, has landed a police officer's role in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted 2. She is replacing Achint Kaur for the role of Arunima.

"Twisted 2 is a crime triangle between Rahul, Nia and Arunima. My character is a CBI investigator who is a very strong and level-headed woman. She has a no-nonsense approach to work. However, along with this, she has a humane side to her," Dilnaz said.

The actress is an electronic engineering student from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. She debuted on stage with Toni Patel's The Merchant of Venice and then did various plays.

(Also Read: Not Sreejita De, Karishma Kotak is the leading lady of Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 2)

Asked about her experience of working with Bhatt, who is producing the show with JioCinema, she added, "Vikram Bhatt, or 'the Boss' as he is called by all, is a master of his craft. His writing is sharp and his intuition about what works and what doesn't in this genre is impeccable."

Twisted 2, directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj, will be launched on the OTT platform, VB on the Web, on 25 April.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Dilnaz Irani, Jodhaa Akbar, Aligarh, Vikram Bhatt, Twisted 2, Achint Kaur, JioCinema, Anupam Santosh Saroj,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rani Mukherjee graces Zee TV's DID Li'l...

Rani Mukherjee graces Zee TV's DID Li'l Masters 4
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days