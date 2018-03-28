Dilnaz Irani to play police officer in 'Twisted 2'

Mumbai: Actress Dilnaz Irani, seen in films like Jodhaa Akbar and Aligarh, has landed a police officer's role in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted 2. She is replacing Achint Kaur for the role of Arunima.

"Twisted 2 is a crime triangle between Rahul, Nia and Arunima. My character is a CBI investigator who is a very strong and level-headed woman. She has a no-nonsense approach to work. However, along with this, she has a humane side to her," Dilnaz said.

The actress is an electronic engineering student from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. She debuted on stage with Toni Patel's The Merchant of Venice and then did various plays.

Asked about her experience of working with Bhatt, who is producing the show with JioCinema, she added, "Vikram Bhatt, or 'the Boss' as he is called by all, is a master of his craft. His writing is sharp and his intuition about what works and what doesn't in this genre is impeccable."

Twisted 2, directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj, will be launched on the OTT platform, VB on the Web, on 25 April.

(Source: IANS)