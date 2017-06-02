Hot Downloads

Dimple Jhangiani happy to be back on-screen post marriage

02 Jun 2017

It was a while since we saw this bubbly actress on-screen. She is none other than Dimple Jhangiani!

She first starred in Sony TV’s Kuch Iss Tarah, and immediately become a popular face on the Indian television. She went on to do shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Amrit Manthan, Beintehaa and many more.

Dimple had taken a sabbatical from acting last year. The beautiful actress also tied the knot with diamond merchant Sunny Asrani in December 2016.

And now, she’s back on-screen with a role that is peculiar from the ones she had done before. She plays SDM Nandini of Haryana, in Star Plus’s Meri Durga.

TellyChakkar.com spoke to her about her new beginnings and how she feels about her new cameo role in the show..

How does she feel about her new role? “It is a unique role. You need to try different things, so I chose it. It has an absolutely different look. I’ve always played a very bubbly character, or abahu (daughter-in-law). I’ve worn sarees earlier but they were always stylish, and this role requires me to wear typically simple cotton sarees. I’m playing the role of a sub-divisional magistrate, so it has to be a very composed look. I’ve never done nude simple makeup for any of my on-screen roles, but this one needs that look. I am enjoying it.”

When asked how she felt after coming back to television after a break, she says “I wasn’t really thinking about work. But the producer Ravindra Gautam called me, and told me about the role. He was the director of my very first TV show and I have high respect for him. It is a cameo, and it is a great show, so I said yes. Instead of choosing a lead role which will take a lot of commitment, I am starting out by this cameo right now.”

How is the bond with her other co-stars in Meri Durga? “It is fun to shoot with friends. Ananya (Agarwal) has played my childhood role in Amrit Manthan, so we were already connected. I have good bonds with everyone on set. In between every shot, I sit with the kids and play with them. It’s a very stress-free environment.”

Dimple really enjoys her shoots and it’s obvious by her Instagram posts:

Looks like Dimple is enjoying her comeback on television, just like we are! 

We hope to see her in more such great shows in future!
 

