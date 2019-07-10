News

Dinesh Sudarshan Soi appointed as casting head for Imagine Movies

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 07:49 PM

MUMBAI: Famous Mumbai-based 360-degree advertising and marketing agency Inking Ideas and Dubai-based entertainment channel Imagine Movies have announced their merger. The merger will reshape the entertainment panorama, and this is big news for all viewers at large who are in search for real entertainment 

Inking Ideas Private Limited is a private Indian company driven by creativity, distinguished by style, and defined by passion. The team consists of industry veterans, who are experienced in creating content strategies. They aim to take the channel TRPs to the next level by using their expertise. They provide services like media planning; advertising; designing; social media marketing; performance marketing; search marketing; content creation; film promotions; and channel marketing, design, and development.   

Imagine Movies is a free-to-air Bollywood movie channel that showcases indelible movies across all genres. It is the only FTA channel with the most reach in the Middle East and North Africa region. It was previously known as NDTV Imagine.

Tags > Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, channel Imagine Movies, FTA channel, NDTV Imagine, Middle East, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and`[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey...
  • Splitsvilla Season 2 winner Sakshi Pradhan to play a villain in THIS show[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Splitsvilla Season 2...
  • THIS is how Debina Bonnerjee BREAKS small screen STEREOTYPES[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS is how Debina...
  • THIS is how Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Jyoti made Pearl V Puri's birthday SPECIAL![field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    THIS is how Karishma...
  • Nach Baliye 9 participants to go club hopping and roam around Mumbai in a Limousine for show's launch [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Nach Baliye 9...
  • Sangram Singh[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'...

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days