Dinesh Sudarshan Soi appointed as casting head for Imagine Movies

MUMBAI: Famous Mumbai-based 360-degree advertising and marketing agency Inking Ideas and Dubai-based entertainment channel Imagine Movies have announced their merger. The merger will reshape the entertainment panorama, and this is big news for all viewers at large who are in search for real entertainment



Inking Ideas Private Limited is a private Indian company driven by creativity, distinguished by style, and defined by passion. The team consists of industry veterans, who are experienced in creating content strategies. They aim to take the channel TRPs to the next level by using their expertise. They provide services like media planning; advertising; designing; social media marketing; performance marketing; search marketing; content creation; film promotions; and channel marketing, design, and development.



Imagine Movies is a free-to-air Bollywood movie channel that showcases indelible movies across all genres. It is the only FTA channel with the most reach in the Middle East and North Africa region. It was previously known as NDTV Imagine.