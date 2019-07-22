Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will unfold BIG twists

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the most watched shows currently. It features Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in lead roles. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its gripping narrative.



In fact, it’s only been a few weeks since the soap went on-air and the unique execution of the story has been winning hearts. Now, to escalate the curiosity of the audience of the show, producer Sandiip Sikcand has shared a glimpse of what is in stores for the fans and looks like major twists will take place this week.



In the upcoming week, Sonakshi (Dipika) will be seen facing a lot of hurdles as Karan (Romit) and Sumit will make Pooja (Rohit's cousin) suffer a wardrobe malfunction during a fashion show. Following which, Rohit will blame Sonakshi and her family for being the reason behind it alleging that they did this to make Sonakshi's sister Pari win. Sonakshi will be devastated with this and will fight with Rohit over this asking him to mind his words. He apparently will file a legal case against them which will leave Sonakshi startled. How will she fight this? Only time will tell.



Are you excited to watch the upcoming twists and turns? Hit the comment section below.