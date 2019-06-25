Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate his parent's anniversary

MUMBAI: Every parent is important for their child and holds an important place in their hearts. Even for our television celebrities, their parents are of utmost importance, and they like to celebrate their special occasions.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated the latter's parent's wedding anniversary in the sweetest way.

Both Shoiab and Dipika took to their social media handles and shared some beautiful photos and videos from their anniversary celebration.

In the photos, we can see Shoaib’s parents cutting a beautiful cake with their son sitting right behind them. While Shoaib’s parents looked happy, they missed their daughter-in-law, Dipika, who was busy with work.

Dipika made it a point to be a part of the celebration later and shared the photos on Instagram. Dipika captioned the photos as, 'They spread only love!!! Happy Anniversary to Ammi and Papa.'