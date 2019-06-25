News

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate his parent's anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: Every parent is important for their child and holds an important place in their hearts. Even for our television celebrities, their parents are of utmost importance, and they like to celebrate their special occasions.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated the latter's parent's wedding anniversary in the sweetest way.

Both Shoiab and Dipika took to their social media handles and shared some beautiful photos and videos from their anniversary celebration.

In the photos, we can see Shoaib’s parents cutting a beautiful cake with their son sitting right behind them. While Shoaib’s parents looked happy, they missed their daughter-in-law, Dipika, who was busy with work.

Dipika made it a point to be a part of the celebration later and shared the photos on Instagram. Dipika captioned the photos as, 'They spread only love!!! Happy Anniversary to Ammi and Papa.'

View this post on Instagram

Happy anniversary to ammi papa..

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy anniversary to ammi papa..

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

Dipika's new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum had Saif Ali Khan introducing the lead characters of Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar) and Rohit (Karan V Grover). It is a fresh take on love in contemporary times. Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen as Abhimanyu in Ishq Mein Marjawan.
Tags > Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, parent's anniversary,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With...

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With Joy".
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

past seven days