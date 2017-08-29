Celebration time in SAB TV’s Sajan Re Phir Jhoth Mat Bolo!

The Optimystix’s drama will finally have its lead couple Jayveer (Hussain Kuwajerwala) and Jaya (Parvati Vaze) getting married in the show

And to make the celebration all the more grand, the makers have planned for special dance performances during sangeet ceremony of the couple.

According to our sources, Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar and Dance Plus season 1 winner V Company will perform in the above comedy drama.

Dipika and V Company are shooting today for this particular sequence.

Are you excited to watch their dance performances?