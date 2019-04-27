News

Dipika Kakar faints on the sets of her upcoming show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2019 07:08 PM
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar, who was on a long break from the fiction genre after wrapping up Sasural Simar Ka, is making her comeback to soaps with producer Sandip Sikand's next. The actress won reality show Bigg Boss 12 recently and was also seen in Nach Baliye along with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim sometime ago.

Dipika is a very hard-working actress. She was recently unwell, but it seems like she has resumed work now. However, her producer shared a post now where the actress has fainted. There is no clarity whether she has fainted on the sets or it’s for a scene.

Check the post below.
View this post on Instagram

“Heroine” toh faint ho gayi

A post shared by Sandiip Sikcand (@sandiipsikcand) on

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Nach Baliye, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sasural Simar Ka, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput

past seven days