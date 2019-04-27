News

Dipika Kakar to play an actress in her next on Star Plus

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Apr 2019 06:46 PM
MUMBAI: Usually, actors are known for the characters that they have played on screen. However, Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, is now remembered more as Dipika.

And that change of mind happened post her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss Season 12.

The actress will soon be seen as the female protagonist in Sandiip Sikcand and SOL’s upcoming show for Star Plus tentatively titled as Pani Puri.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Dipika will be seen depicting the role of an actress in the show.

Isn’t that exciting?

The show will feature Karan V Grover opposite Dipika. It will also star actors namely Abhishek Malik, Prachee Shah Pandya, Tanaaz Irani, and others in pivotal roles.

Dipika has already started shooting, and the show is expected to launch at the end of next month.
Tags > Dipika Kakar, Star Plus, Colors’ Bigg Boss Season 12, Sandiip Sikcand, Karan V Grover, Abhishek Malik, Prachee Shah Pandya, Tanaaz Irani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan

past seven days