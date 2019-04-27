Dipika Kakar to play an actress in her next on Star Plus

MUMBAI: Usually, actors are known for the characters that they have played on screen. However, Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, is now remembered more as Dipika.



And that change of mind happened post her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss Season 12.



The actress will soon be seen as the female protagonist in Sandiip Sikcand and SOL’s upcoming show for Star Plus tentatively titled as Pani Puri.



TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Dipika will be seen depicting the role of an actress in the show.



Isn’t that exciting?



The show will feature Karan V Grover opposite Dipika. It will also star actors namely Abhishek Malik, Prachee Shah Pandya, Tanaaz Irani, and others in pivotal roles.



Dipika has already started shooting, and the show is expected to launch at the end of next month.