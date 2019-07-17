News

Dipika Kakar shares an ADORABLE photo with THIS Bollywood actress

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Fatima Sana Shaikh are two popular names in the world of entertainment. The former has carved a niche for herself in the television world, while the latter has mesmerised the audience with her Bollywood outings.  Recently, the duo met and clicked some lovely pictures.

Dipika, who is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, took out time and met Fatima. The two actresses seemed to be elated to catch up with each other.

Today, Dipika took to her social media handle and shared an adorable photo of the duo.  In the photo, Dipika can be seen donning a coral Lucknowi kurta and a bottom with a beige bag, while Fatima can be seen donning a navy blue dress. The duo was all smiles as they stood by each other’s side and got the picture clicked.

Beside the picture, the actress wrote, “Even if you meet after years with some friends u just start from where you’ve left!!! the same warmth, the same bond, the same happiness!!!!! Love you @fatimasanashaikh.”

Take a look below. 

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus, Adorable, Bollywood actress,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show

Kangana Ranaut graces the Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days