Dipika Kakar shares an ADORABLE photo with THIS Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Fatima Sana Shaikh are two popular names in the world of entertainment. The former has carved a niche for herself in the television world, while the latter has mesmerised the audience with her Bollywood outings. Recently, the duo met and clicked some lovely pictures.



Dipika, who is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, took out time and met Fatima. The two actresses seemed to be elated to catch up with each other.



Today, Dipika took to her social media handle and shared an adorable photo of the duo. In the photo, Dipika can be seen donning a coral Lucknowi kurta and a bottom with a beige bag, while Fatima can be seen donning a navy blue dress. The duo was all smiles as they stood by each other’s side and got the picture clicked.



Beside the picture, the actress wrote, “Even if you meet after years with some friends u just start from where you’ve left!!! the same warmth, the same bond, the same happiness!!!!! Love you @fatimasanashaikh.”

Take a look below.