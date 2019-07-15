Dipika Kakar shares goofy BTS photos from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum sets

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her work. She is currently seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which also stars Karan Grover.



Created by Sandiip Sikcand and directed by Sameer Kulkarni, the show is leaving the audience wanting for more every day. The soap revolves around the budding romance between two completely different individuals. Sonakshi, played by Dipika, is a popular television actress who is chirpy and extremely kind, whereas Dr Rohit Sippy, played by Karan, is a successful cardiologist who is super practical.



Today, Dipika took to her social media handle and shared behind the scene pictures with her on-screen siblings. Dipika can be seen making adorable goofy faces as she poses with Alice Kaushik, who plays her on-screen sister Pari, and Pravisht Mishra, her on-screen brother Pulkit. She captioned the picture as, “that’s how we roll #kahaanhumkahaantum”.



Take a look at the pictures here: