News

Dipika Kakar shares goofy BTS photos from Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her work. She is currently seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which also stars Karan Grover.

Created by Sandiip Sikcand and directed by Sameer Kulkarni, the show is leaving the audience wanting for more every day. The soap revolves around the budding romance between two completely different individuals. Sonakshi, played by Dipika, is a popular television actress who is chirpy and extremely kind, whereas Dr Rohit Sippy, played by Karan, is a successful cardiologist who is super practical. 

Today, Dipika took to her social media handle and shared behind the scene pictures with her on-screen siblings. Dipika can be seen making adorable goofy faces as she poses with Alice Kaushik, who plays her on-screen sister Pari, and Pravisht Mishra, her on-screen brother Pulkit. She captioned the picture as, “that’s how we roll #kahaanhumkahaantum”.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Dr Rohit Sippy, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Pravisht Mishra, Sandiip Sikcand,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan

past seven days