Dipika Kakar is the luckiest girl in the world

: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars these days. She was appreciated for her stint in Bigg Boss 12 and won the show.The actress has a lot of dedicated fan clubs, where she is pampered with lots of gifts. One fan club called Dipstars did something special for the actress.Dipika recently shared a video in which the admin of the group brought all the gifts that were sent through her fans, and the actress was overwhelmed by this love showered on her by her fans.

The ace actress shared the post and thanked the admin @lavina.bharti. She said that she was so happy to see that the gifts were not only for her but also for the entire family. She like the tiara that was made with so much effort. She also said that the victory of Bigg Boss was not hers alone but also that of her fans.Every actor dreams to have such a massive fan following and to receive love and blessings from their fans, and Dipika is one lucky girl.Check out the post here.