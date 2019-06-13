Dipika Kakar treats her family by baking special Keto cookies

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is one of the most popular and loved television stars. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Sasural Simar Ka. Her new show is Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She is not only a good actress but also a good cook, and her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim is a fan of her cooking skills. Recently she treated her family by baking some Keto cookies.



The actress is quite active on social media and treats her fans by sharing pictures from her life. Recently, she shared a picture of Keto cookies that she baked at home. The cookies, fresh out of the oven, looked yummy. Take a look below.Coming back to her new show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, she will be seen in the role of Sonakshi who is also a TV actress. The show will star Dipika opposite Karan V Grover, who is playing the role of a serious and committed surgeon.