Dipika Kakkar feels lucky because of THIS person in her life

MUMBAI: Every actor is very busy in their day-to-day life and hardly gets any time to spend with their loved ones. They crave to spend some time with their partners and share a few romantic moments. Speaking of this, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum star Dipika Kakar has been ensuring that she balances her work and personal life by spending time with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim.

The duo always shares loving posts of and for one another.

The actress recently shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen chilling with Shoaib. In the video, you can see her having a good and relaxing time, and Shoaib is giving her a swing a nudge as she relaxes on her day off.

She captioned the video as, 'Yes, he is the sweetest and I’m the LUCKIEST'.

Meanwhile, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is doing pretty well for itself. The audience love the unique story and narrative, and Dipika's performance is being appreciated. She is paired opposite Karan V Grover. Shoaib was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat.