‘Disappearance’ drama continues in Aakash Aath's Briddhasram

Kolkata, 01 February 2018: A lot of drama is in store for the viewers of Aakash Aath's Chhoy Masher Mega: Amar Thhikana Tai Briddhasram!

Avid viewers of the show would know that Jashoda (Lily Chakraborty) had suddenly disappeared from the old age home.

Now according to our source, in the coming episode, the police will inform the old age home that a person similar to Jashoda has been found.

Has she really been traced? If yes, will she agree to return to the old age home?

On the other hand, Sammyo (Emon Aditya)’s health condition will deteriorate and thus he will have to be hospitalized.

This is not the end of problems!

Amidst this, Subhro (Aayush Das)’s hostel will call to inform his family that they cannot find him anywhere at the hostel.

Where has Subhro gone? And what about Jashoda? To know all the answers keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.