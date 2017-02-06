Hot Downloads

A disguised Rudra to kill Manav in Colors’ Naagin 2

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 03:15 PM

Colors’ popular supernatural drama Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms), which is known for keeping the viewers glued to their seats with its nail biting twist and turns, is now set to unfold another interesting sequence in its forthcoming episode.

Soon after the death of Mahishasur (Vineet Kumar), it will be the turn of Manav (Indresh Malik) to die!!!

Yes, you heard it right!!! Read on to know how things will unfold...

Our source informs us, “Rudra (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Shivangi (Mouni Roy) have been plotting to kill Manav. In an upcoming Valentine’s Day party, Rudra will disguise himself as a Sardar chef and will execute his plan, to kill Manav.”

When we contacted Kinshuk to know more about his disguised look, he commented, “People on the set did not recognize me when I disguised myself as a Sardar. It only makes you feel that your look is correct and your homework is right. It’s always entertaining to play different characters. It gives variations to an actor.”

Are you excited for this track? Do let us know in the comments below.                                                                                                                 

Keep reading this space for more updates.

