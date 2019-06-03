Disha Vakani aka Dayaben gives back to a fan who said that she has too much ego to come back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI : Disha Vakani has become a household name after starring in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma and the actress had taken maternity leave in September 2017, and since then Disha hasn’t returned back to the show.

Now because of the long break, the fans are eagerly waiting to see their Dayaben onscreen but before that happens, a cheerful Disha lost her cool when a fan asks her about her return to show and states that she wants some space.

Recently the actress took on to the ask me something on Instagram, and many of her fans complimented her for her stellar performance in the show and how incomplete the show was without her presence.

But there was one fan who was very rude and told her why she had so much ego to come back on the show, and the actress replied to the fan to give her some space.

The makers had tried their best to bring her back on the show but everything went in vain.