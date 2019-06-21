Dishank Arora replaces Rrahul Sudhir in Zee TV's Rajaa Betaa

Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who played the lead in Zee TV's Rajaa Betaa (Sobo Films), has quit the show.As per the reports, Rrahul's mother is not keeping well and since the show is shot in Jaipur it is gets difficult for him to travel to Mumbai often. Hence, the actor took a decision of leaving the show. He will wrap up his shoot by 5 July.TellyChakkar has learnt that television actor Dishank Arora, who was last seen in Jiji Maa had bagged the show.Dishank has replaced Rrahul and he will now be playing the lead in the Rajaa Betaa.We could not get through Dishank for a comment.