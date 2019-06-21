News

Dishank Arora replaces Rrahul Sudhir in Zee TV's Rajaa Betaa

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Jun 2019 12:45 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who played the lead in Zee TV's Rajaa Betaa (Sobo Films), has quit the show.

As per the reports, Rrahul's mother is not keeping well and since the show is shot in Jaipur it is gets difficult for him to travel to Mumbai often. Hence, the actor took a decision of leaving the show. He will wrap up his shoot by 5 July.

TellyChakkar has learnt that television actor Dishank Arora, who was last seen in Jiji Maa had bagged the show.

Dishank has replaced Rrahul and he will now be playing the lead in the Rajaa Betaa.

We could not get through Dishank for a comment.
 
 
Tags > Zee TV, Rajaa Betaa, Sobo Films, TellyChakkar, JiJi Maa, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Aghori

Launch of Zee TV's Aghori
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

past seven days