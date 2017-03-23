Dishank Arora, Sanyukta Timsina, Kavi Shastri in ALT Balaji’s web-series

ALT Balaji’s web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat seems to have a great ensemble cast!!

With Ekta Kapoor roping in eminent performers like Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Khwatra Gohil, Vikram Kapadia, the series already looks certain of having great performances.

While the names mentioned above will be the pillars of the story, the web-series will also cater to a love story of the younger generation.

Two popular faces who have been roped in to fill this spot are Dishank Arora and Sanyukta Timsina.

As per a source, “While Sanyukta will play the teenaged daughter of Ram and Shweta Khwatra, Dishank will play the girl’s love interest. The duo will have an effervescent love story and will have a modern outlook to life.”

As we know, Sanyukta has been a participant in the 16th Miss Nepal Pageant earlier. She played the lead in 2025 Jaane Kya Hoga Aage. Dishank has been seen in shows Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Balika Vadhu, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se etc.

Also joining the show will be actor Kavi Shastri. He has done a good body of work on TV, but has been lately into movies. He has been part of movies like Happy New Year, Brothers, Neerja etc.

When contacted, Sanyukta told us, “We are not allowed to comment on this right now.”

We buzzed Dishank who said, “I am part of the web-series, but I cannot disclose anything.”

We could not reach out to Kavi for a comment.

ALT Balaji will premier sometime in April.

Watch this space for more updates.