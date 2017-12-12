Hot Downloads

Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Dishank Arora's Amitabh Bachchan moment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2017 11:45 AM

Atrip gets even merrier when amidst all the chaos and travel; one gets to relive “a scene or a dialogue of their favourite film star or movie.”

The spontaneous lad from Delhi, Dishank Arora loves travelling. Dishank who has been a part of many time engaging soap operas and is currently winning many hearts for his role in Jiji maa made his film debut as an investigative officer.

Dishank is also a part of Rannvijay Singh and VJ Bani's web series for Youtube "SquadRunn," that displays the spontaneous and athletic side of the actor.

Dishank loves to take impromptu trips and all his outdoor trips are filled with lots of memories.

“I have had my Amitabh Bachan moment” shared Dishank Arora in a rendezvous with TellyChakkar. The lad further shared the memory of his trip to London where he got to live his Amitabh Bachchan moment from the veteran actors superhit film Shehanshah on the airport.

“We landed at the airport and the line to the immigration check was a good 45 minutes long and all of us were tired beyond words. Someone from the ground staff recognised me and asked us to step out of the line and a new counter that initially was shut for the general public was opened and I was given a liability because of being a known face. I indeed felt as if the scene from the ace actor Amit Ji's Shehanshah "Hum Jaha pe khade ho jaate hein, line wahi se shuru hoti hai" just got recreated for me, says Dishank Arora.

WOW! This surely looks like living a moment from your favourite star's life , isn't it?

Tags > Dishank Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Atrip,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top