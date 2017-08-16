The nation celebrated its 71st Independence Day yesterday (15th August) with enthusiasm!!!

Amidst all the celebrations, news of a minor girl getting raped while she was on her way back home in Chandigarh post Independence Day celebrations shook the nation.

The news of this hideous crime on our nation’s Independence Day made all of us question about women’s security and freedom in our country after 70 years of Independence.

Talented actress Divyanka Tripathi (currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) took to Twitter to express her agony on the incident. She posted a series of Tweets addressing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to make strict law against such criminals. She also expressed thatshe is scared to give birth to a daughter in such an environment where girls are not safe.

Have a look at her tweets –

Why don't we give gruesome punishments for gruesome crimes? Yet another rape!What independence are we talking about? https://t.co/bw3CpD6hnc — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

Women must stop voting for any party as they are so unimportant for this nation! It's a 'No Woman's Land' or a #RapistsParadise we live in! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

क्या बेटी बचाओ? अब बेटी को बचाओ।

बेटे की चाहत नहीं,पर अब डरती हूँबेटी पैदा करने से। क्या कहूँगी,क्यूँ उसे स्वर्ग से नर्क की दहशत में धकेला? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

For what must we vote? 70 years of independence hasn't set us free! All parties must WAKE UP NOW! Every woman deserves security! https://t.co/ozvAboOsob — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

We live in fear & criminals live fearlessly! I can teach my daughter great values but in such a scenario can't promise her a free life! https://t.co/CYN2OK5C3m — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

Post independence day celebrations we are more in need of #WomanFreedomFight!@narendramodi — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

@narendramodi सर, ऐसी सज़ा गढ़िये इन महिलाभक्षियों के लिए कि औरतों को बुरी नज़र से देखने पर भी इन की रूह कांपे! आप पर भरोसा है, कुछ कीजिए। — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) 16 August 2017

We completely agree with you, Divyanka. We hope your voice will be heard!!!