After the success of Lisa Haydon’s The Trip, Bindass is all set to bring the amalgamation of friendship and web-series. This time Bindass will be supported by Disney.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusive details of all the deeds in the upcoming web-series.

The finite series is named Tere Liye Bro! and will be telecast on the channel as well as on the digital platform (Bindass.com). The sitcom is produced by Victor Tango, best known for their TVF hit Trippling. The makers of the show have been trying to lock fresh faces. Till now the casting was in process and just recently all the cast has been locked.

The makers have roped in popular actor Prabal Punjabi who is best known for his stint in Y Film’s ventures like Mujhse Fraandship Karogi and Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Prabal is the leading man in the sitcom and this won’t be his debut in the digital medium. He has been part of other web-series like Trippling.

Apart from Prabal, Pranay Pachauri who will be seen in ALT Balaji’s next. Pranay also played a queer character in a Hindi film Time Out.

The other casts include Karan Singhmar who is currently seen in Swabhimaan, Nikhil Khurana last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Malhaar Rathod the pretty lady in the gang of men. International model and actor Teena Singh, will also be an integral part of the series. Teena has been part many interesting projects like Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akria and Netflix’s Sense 8 and season 2 of 24.

According to our source, the series will be a 10 episode finite one. The story revolves around 4 characters (Prabal, Pranay, Malhaar, Nikhil) and their friendship. “It is the journey of all the four friends who will try to complete the bucket list of one character. Karan’s character will be a prominent cameo and he’ll be playing Malhar’s partner.”

The shooting of the series has already begun and will go around till October. The Disney venture is tentatively slated to air from November or December.

We dropped a text to all the names mentioned above, including Vaibhav Modi (Producer, Victor Tango) however, we didn't receive their response till the time of filing the story.