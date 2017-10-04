Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak that airs on Colors, is unfolding a big drama in its ongoing episodes.

The loyal viewers of the daily would know how Shorvori (Rashami Desai) has been trying to create circumstances so that Parth (Siddharth Shukla) hates her and leave.

She has hidden the biggest truth of her brain tumor from Parth and that she has a short life span.

Shorvori has been blaming Parth for his closeness with Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) and she has been doing all this intentionally so that he ends up hating her.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Shorvori will take a step ahead and the viewers will get to witness a high voltage divorce drama.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Shorvori will send divorce papers to Parth. Shorvori’s decision will come as a big shocker for Parth and family and he will be heartbroken with her decision to end all ties with him.”

Will Parth be able to know the actual reason behind Shorvori’s decision?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.