Sony TV's popular daily Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd.) is keeping the viewers hooked with its unpredictable twists and turns!

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen how Maya (Jennifer Winget) has kidnapped Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) while Arjun (Kushal Tandon) has escaped from Maya's clutches to rescue Saanjh from the goons.

Fed up with all the evil deeds of Maya, Arjun will finally take the final decision to put an end to this drama!

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes of the thriller series, Arjun will finally decide to give divorce to Maya. Maya will be arrested for all her wrong deeds and will be taken to the court for further proceedings. Amidst a high voltage courtroom drama, Arjun will shock Maya by revealing, his intentions of divorcing her. She will be stunned to learn that she has already signed the papers unknowingly."

Maya, who cannot leave Arjun at any cost, will surely plan out something else so that the divorce doesn't happen between the two.

What will be her next course of action? Well, that would surely be an interesting watch for the audience!!!

We could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.