Divorce drama up next on Colors' Shakti

TellyChakkar had already reported earlier that Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) will finally accept Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) as her daughter in law and further Preeto will be ready to celebrate her birthday with the kinners.

In the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to witness some happy moments amidst Preeto’s birthday celebration but with a high voltage drama in store.

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes of the series, Preeto will decide to reveal Soumya’s real identity of being kinner to everyone during the party so that she can earn respect from everyone that she deserves. Preeto’s decision will leave Harak (Sudesh Berry) annoyed and he will ask Preeto for a divorce if she will reveal Soumya’s real identity to the world.

Preeto will agree to sign the divorce papers leaving everyone shocked.

OMG!!!

What will Soumya do now? Will Harak and Preeto get separated? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comments.

