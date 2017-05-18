Divorce drama to unfold in Colors’ Udaan

Drama seems to be rising with the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Udaan (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada).

The recent episodes of the series have been quite emotional as the tracks have been high on drama ever since Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) has confessed in front of Chakor (Meera Deosthale) that he is the father of Imli’s (Vidhi Pandya) unborn child.

To carry on with their drama, Sooraj and Imli are now staying together leaving Chakor disheartened. A devastated Chakor has also left the house and now we hear divorce drama will spice up things.

Our source informs us, “Further, viewers will witness a high voltage divorce drama where Chakor will ask for a divorce from Suraj but he will refuse it. Suraj will try to convince Chakor that he loves her but Chakor will question him about Imli carrying his child. Not being able to convince her, Suraj will burn the divorce papers.”

We tried contacting Meera but she remained unavailable for comments.

Will Suraj be able to convince Chakor and tell the truth? Do share your thoughts with us.

