Divya Agarwal has this sweet message for Varun Sood

18 Jan 2019 05:04 PM
MUMBAI: Divya and Varun were contestants on MTV’s Ace of Space, and the duo grabbed headlines on the show as their exes were dating each other and the two were seen discussing it on the show.

The two were one of the strongest contestants on the show and eventually fell in love. They are considered as one of the most loved television couples.


Divya in many of her interviews said that she is very lucky to have found love in Varun.

The two keep posting cute and lovely posts for one another and have a massive fan following.

Recently, Divya shared a lovely post with Varun and captioned it saying that she is pulling him towards a better life.

Well, we wish the couple very best for their future endeavors together and hope to see them on some other reality show soon.
Pulling him towards a better life @rjdeigg

