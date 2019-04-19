Divya Agarwal says THIS about TikTok ban in India

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal, who used to entertain her fans by sharing videos on TikTok, feels that banning of the App should not impact someone who is a real actor.



TikTok is an app for creating and sharing short videos. Now, it has been banned in India.



In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Divya was asked if she is unhappy with the decision, and she said, "Ya, I learnt TikTok has been banned but I don't think it should impact someone who is a real actor. One can't deny the fact that it is a very great platform for the people who are sitting at home and trying to do something. And I don't feel even after Tiktok being banned, it will all stop because they have other platforms available to do so- like Instagram, Snapchat, etc. There are many other social media platforms where people can showcase their skills if not TikTok.”



Divya, who came into limelight after participating in reality shows like MTV India's Splitsvilla 10 and Ace Of Space 1, further said to the portal, “To some extent, it is good also that it has been banned as there are people doing things like--- hurting themselves, climbing to heights, risking their lives, using weapons, abusing and crying--- that used to be very disturbing to watch. But as far as you are doing it for fun its good but harming yourself is a bad idea- hence for that reason I used to cringe seeing TikTok.”



She further advised that those who have talent need not worry, as the closure of one App will not make a difference.



