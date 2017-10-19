Sad news has hit the desk of Tellychaklar this morning.

Actress Divya Bhatnagar's dad (Vinay Kumar Bhatnagar) is no more.

For the uninitiated, Divya's dad went missing on 25 September and later he was found at a government hospital in an unconsious state. He was poisoned and robbed by a young guy who followed him to take away the valuables from him.

He has been admitted in the hospital since then but the doctors could not save him as the poison had already spread all over in his body.

He breathed his last yesterday (18 October).

Our heart goes out to Divya and her family during this trying time and hope they find the fortitude to bear this loss.