Last night (25th September) TellyChakkar.com had reported about actress Divya Bhatnagar's dad (Vinay Kumar Bhatnagar) who had gone missing. He was missing since yesterday morning after he left home to get some medicines. There were posts being shared on the social media asking people to help in tracing him.

We just got an update that her dad has been found in an unconscious state at a govt. hospital. A stranger fed him some poison before stealing everything from him. He was found lying in an unconscious state on a footpath in Pritampura, Delhi. Around 2 AM, the police found him and admitted him in a govt. hospital in Punjabi Bagh but the family was not informed about it.

While Divya's family members were looking out for him in every Delhi hospital, they finally found him in that hospital.

Sharing her ordeal with TellyChakkar.com, Divya revealed that her dad is being shifted to another hospital today and he is in ICU and is in a critical state.

Our prayer goes for the quick recovery of Divya's dad.