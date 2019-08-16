Divya Drishti to get an extension?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



Star Plus’ Divya Drishti produced by Fireworks Production and Mukhta Dhond was supposed to go off-air soon, but the fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief as a source close to the project revealed that the channel and makers have decided to give the show an extension as the TRPs of the show has increased.



If the sources are to be believed, the show can safely run until December.



It was reported that Divya Drishti will soon go off air and Shoonya Squares’ Namah will take the time slot of the show.



The show Divya Drishti is about two sisters having supernatural powers.



The lead pair of the show Sana Sayyad and Adhvik Mahajan who plays the characters of Drishti and Rakshit enjoys a great fan following for their sizzling chemistry.



We couldn’t connect with production and actors for their comment.



