Divyajyotee opens up about her 5-year long battle with depression

Mumbai: Actress Divyajyotee Sharma says she battled with depression for five years.



On her life before joining the entertainment industry, Divyajyotee said, "I always wanted to be an actress. I used to do theatre in Delhi but family responsibilities had put a pause to my career. It is only after my divorce, due to unfortunate reasons, that I decided to come to Mumbai and test my luck."



"I didn't know where to take my life after the divorce, and becoming an actor was the only hope for me. In 1998, I came to the city of dreams and bought my own house, and only then I informed my parents that I have shifted," she further added.



However, standing on her own feet wasn't an easy task.



"I couldn't gather courage to move forward after my divorce. Despite my brave attempt to move to a strange city, I was in depression for five long years," she shared.



Then she was asked by her mother to join Kishore Namit's acting institute.



"In 2002, I enrolled myself and during the course itself, I was offered a music video called ‘Rasna Utsav' sung by Asha Bhosle," she added.



After that, her friend made her meet the casting director of producer Ekta Kapoor's shows.



"I did ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', ‘Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Babu Thi' and all the other K series shows. These were cameo roles and so, I was called the ‘cameo queen' by Balaji Telefilms. By 2003, I decided to only do continuity characters and that's when I got ‘Kesar' as Shanti Singh," she said.

Divyajyotee went on to feature in popular daily soaps like "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", "Ichhapyaari Naagin" and "Dil Boley Oberoi". She has also acted in films like "Chalk N Duster" and "Bank Chor."