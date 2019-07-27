Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya give a SWEET SURPRISE to new parents Vikas and Priyanka Kalantri!

MUMBAI: Known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Priyanka Kalantri, wife of Vikas Kalantri, embraced motherhood recently. Priyanka played the role of Ayush Agrawal's sister in Yeh Rishta and has also been seen in Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Rang Badalti Odhni. Meanwhile, Vikas has acted in films such as Nayee Padosan and Dil Bechara Pyaar Ka Mara. The couple currently runs a family business.

Vikas shared a post on social media to announce his happiness as they became parents to a baby boy. He mentioned that both Priyanka and the newborn are healthy and fine. He also said that becoming a parent is a different feeling and that he is excited for this new journey.

While they are celebrating their happiness, their good friends and popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya visited them to wish congratulate them. Divyanka shared a picture of the four of them at the hospital with a caption that she and Vivek welcome the extension of the beautiful couple and there will forever be celebrations now. Both Priyanka and Vivek commented on her post thanking her and Vivek for visiting them.

