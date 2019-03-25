Divyanka and Vivek recreate DDLJ scene, New entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, The Kapil Sharma Show pays TRIBUTE to these veteran actresses, and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you all the new and exciting news from the world of Telly town.

Urvashi Dholakia to be seen on this show

Urvashi Dholakia will make an appearance in Colors TV’s Kitchen Champions. She will be accompanied by her sons Sagar Dholakia and Kshitij Dholakia. The actress will be sharing screen space with her sons for the first time and seems very excited about it. She shared several pictures on her social media handle.

Aditya Singh Rajput went thirsty for 12 hours

Aditya Singh Rajput who has been part of popular commercials and episodics will soon be seen in upcoming series for Zee 5, Poison! The makers have roped in Aditya to play a pivotal role. Also, we hear the actor went without water for almost 12 hours to prepare a hard-hitting scene for the series.

Splitsvilla fame Gaurav Sharma bags another show

Gaurav Sharma gained a lot of popularity for his participation in the popular show, Splitsvilla 11. Recently, Gaurav bagged another show. He is going to be a part of &TV's Shaadi Ke Siyappe!

The Kapil Sharma Show to pay TRIBUTE to Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma show is a popular comedy TV series which has given us the dose of laughter from time to time. Veteran actresses Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh and Helen will be seen on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to welcome the evergreen beauties of Bollywood soon. They have already shot for the episode which will be on-air in the coming week.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor to get hitched

Actor Saleem Zaidi, who is seen in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain produced by Benifer S. Kohli and Sanjay Kohli (Edit II), will be tying the knot with Delhi-based-girl Sahiba Zaidi on 8th April in Delhi. The actor says that the match is a culmination of an arranged set up, so much so that he hasn't even met his wife-to-be.

Jigyasa Singh and Eisha Singh set major friendship goals

In this very comparative industry having true friendship is very difficult but Jigyasa Singh and Eisha Singh have another story to tell. With the same surname, you might think that they are related in some way but that is definitely not the case. The bond they share however is truly as special as that of being related. Both the actresses worked on Colors channel with their respective shows Thapki...Pyaar Ki and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. And now, even though they work on different shows on different channels, Nazar on Star Plus and Ishq Subhan Allah on Zee TV respectively, their bond is intact.

Aneri Vajani replies to a fan comment on her role in 'Silsila Badalte..2'

Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani, Tejasswi Prakash and Rohan Gandotra were roped in to play the leads for the second season and it went live on the Voot app recently. The second season has been equally applauded and loved.

Only recently, however, Aneri, who plays the role of Pari in the show, came across a fan, who had something to say about her character and the relatability factor of the same too. Even though Aneri just said thank you to her, it was her comment that not only made sense but also noted how intricately the fan has marked the show.

Although I like MisHaan and misthi more but I must say pari is the one who is more understanding one

Misthi is lucky to have a sister like pari.

Aneri finally could connect to pari @aneri_vajani

Finally could feel her pain!

You are doing well#SilsilaBadalteRishtonKa2 — manushi (@ariesmannu1) March 22, 2019

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recreate DDLJ scene

Everyone remembers the DDLJ era and we still talk about the love and romance of Simaran and Raj. It’s a cult movie and is still running in the theatres of Martha Mandir. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most looked-up-to couples of our telly town; they were requested a million times to recreate the epic mustard field scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The glitch was that this time instead of a mustard field, it was a field of wheat. Raj (Vivek) is waiting for his Simran in the field and as soon as the music plays in the backdrop, he opens his arms like king khan. Divyanka then runs towards him and they hug like there's no tomorrow.

Vikas Gupta learns romancing from Jasmin Bhasin and Shamita Shetty

Currently, Vikas Gupta along with Jasmin Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh is seen in Colors' Khatra Khatra Khatra. He shared a behind the scenes clip from the sets of the show. In the video, he is seen having fun moments with friends Jasmin and Shamita, recreating the famous Koi Mil Gaya song from Bollywood's iconic movie, Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai. Sharing on his social media, Vikas captioned it, "And after doing stunts & Taking enough Khatra - Moving to learn Romance with #ShamitaShetty & #Jasminbhasin Shukriya."

New entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talented senior artist Rituraj K Singh will enter the popular and longest-running Star Plus show of Rajan Shahi’s banner, Director’s Kut, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rituraj, who was seen playing a cameo in ZEE5 series Abhay, will enter the show in the role of Swati Chitnis’ young brother. According to a reliable source, “Rituraj will play the role of Puru Mama, a colourful, happy-go-lucky guy. He has always been supportive of Kartik’s family. He will come down to be with the family for the wedding of Kartik and Naira.”