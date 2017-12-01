Hot Downloads

Divyanka bids adieu to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2017 12:19 PM

How difficult is it to say goodbye to our favourite characters on-screen? You are about to find out this sentiment when you will witness Ishita die while saving her daughter Pihu in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Yes, the prettiest lady love on television screen, Divyanka Tripathi is getting ready to bid adieu to her fans and friends this December!

Divyanka has been one of the favourite characters on Indian television, loved and cherished for the screen presence across the world. However, with track moving towards hate between protagonists, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring in some new faces into the show very soon. This means that the lady love of Raman will meet her end as she will be seen trying to rescue her kidnapped daughter Pihu from goons.

“I have cherished every bit of this character every day when I return from set. Very few characters make a special place in the heart of the fans forever and I think, I am blessed to have IshiMa by my side.”

Who else frowns on long goodbyes?

