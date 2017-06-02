Divyanka embarrassed on the sets of Nach Baliye 8

One of television's adorable couples Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya who have secured their place in the race to finale of the current couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 were in for some real embarrassment.

Remo D'souza who had been a challenger for the 10th episode challenged the couples to collaborate with one of his Dance plus troupes to put up an act together. Vivek- Divyanka had V-company as their respective dance group and they aced the superhit Ranveer Singh track 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani with some astounding moves and non-stop energy and were one of the top scorers.

Apparently some dancers from V-company were ardent followers of Divyanka's show. Post the performance Divyanka shared on how throughout the week, the dancers kept teasing them with this speicifc thing they did.

A source shares, 'Surprisingly the couples developed a great camaraderie with their respective groups and it all sailed smoothly. Divyanka and Vivek invited some teasing by the mischievous award winning dance troupe. Divyanka broke into laughter as they enacted the entire episode. The dancers would randomly break in an impromptu song reciting the title track of Divyanka's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that would stall the rehersals and leave the couple gushing.'

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the same show and got married after a short courtship period last July.