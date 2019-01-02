Divyanka fine with girls flirting with Vivek, Tujhse Hai Raabta wins the best TV show, Ruskin Bond’s stories to air on ZEE5, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: The new year has began and here we bring you all the new and fresh happenings from telly world.



Actor Ashwin Mushran joins the cast of Star Plus' next, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho



Trouble Maker Productions is coming up with a fun and interesting periodic comedy show on Star Plus, and this has amped up our excitement level. The show is touted to be the new era's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, and will be a light-hearted comedy with a royal setup. Popular actor and voice over artist Ashwin Mushran has joined the cast of the show. He will be seen in a very interesting new avatar. Ashwin has been in this industry for a very long time now and needs no introduction. He has a vast body of work in Bollywood and has also done popular TV shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.



Sandeep Singh is excited about this show



Former India hockey team captain Sandeep Singh will be making his small -screen debut with Roadies Real Heroes, and says he is excited to explore the new arena. Singh will join the 16th edition of the adventure reality show as a gang leader and will be a part of the journey right from the auditions. Roadies Real Heroes is about finding such interesting individuals and offering them a platform to emerge victorious. Apart from Singh, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar, Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha will be back in the show. Roadies Real Heroes will premiere on MTV.



Divyanka is fine with girls flirting with Vivek



Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya aka Divek, as their fans fondly call them, are undoubtedly one of the most loved telly town couples. Their PDA is definitely giving us major couple goals. The couple is holidaying these days and are sharing their lovely photos on social media. While we are loving their love-filled pictures, here's one picture that caught our attention, where Divyanka wrote that she doesn't mind girls flirting with Vivek. She also called him Superman. More than the picture it was the caption that stole the show.



"You are such a HERO!" I don't mind girls flirting with you, why wouldn't they? SUPERMAN jo thehre!” wrote Divyanka.



Vikas Gupta writes a lovely message for Dipika on her Bigg Boss 12 win



Vikas Gupta, the mastermind of the last season of Bigg Boss, is an avid Bigg Boss viewer and was seen frequenting this season as well. The season is over and Dipika has emerged as the winner. Dipika’s close friend Vikas Gupta shared a lovely post on his Instagram account and wished the lovely winner.

ZEE5 is one of the popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms of recent times. The platform has been giving unique contents one after the other and all are one of a kind. Now Ruskin Bond's ghost stories will be made into web series titled Parchayee - Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond and will be produced by Banijay Asia and Opus Communication. It will be a series featuring 12 episodes. The first episode will go on air on 15th January. The stories will slowly unfold on a monthly basis till the month of June this year.Shashank Mishra, who was last seen in Papa By Chance, will be a part of &TV’s upcoming show, Main Bhi Ardhangini, produced by Essel Vision. Shashank who hails from Lucknow has been a theatre artist and has been a part of quite a few TV shows like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chidiya Ghar, Lapataganj, Half Marriage, Yeh Vaada Raha etc. He has acted in movies too. In the &TV show, he will play the crucial character of Lalten, who will be the childhood friend of both the protagonists, Madhav and Vaidehi.Actor Kumar Hegde who is currently seen as Kashinath in Ravindra Gautam’s show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 is enjoying his role in the show. The narrative has recently gone through a certain change as the audience could see a comedy angle with this role. When asked, Kumar says, “It’s been a great experience so far and initially my role was based on the famous Katappa from Bahubali, but recently the viewers could experience a newer and funnier side of Kashinath. But I am not going to reveal the true emotion of Kashinath and let it be a mystery.”Surprisingly, Kumar has been working in the industry for the last 22 years and worked in shows like Alif Laila, Prithviraj Chauhan, Sai Baba, Bairi Piya, CID, Mahadev and Savdhaan India. Kumar is the son of a businessman and his father was never keen on his acting career. Kumar shares, “My father was an hotelier and he never supported my decision of becoming an actor. I left a luxurious life and opted for a profession which needed a lot of hard work and patience.”“I have worked with Sagar Films multiple times and the shows have taught me a lot. It's been a long journey and people do ask me about my inspirations. I feel I have taken inspiration from life and people. It can actually teach you the most. And also I have done a lot of work in Marathi language; theatre also taught me a lot and made me a better artist,” he adds.Speaking about his experience with Ravindra Gautam, he says, “It’s been wonderful. On set I am learning so many things. As an actor it’s a new role and new emotions. The whole unit is very warm and I look forward to going to the set every day. What else can an artist want?”The event, Perfect Achievers Awards, saw Rohit Purohit, the green-eyed boy from Jaipur, who played Alexander in Porus, winning the best actor award in a costume drama. His would-be-life-partner Sheena Bajaj got the fashion icon award. Actor, model Khalid Siddiqui won best TV personality of the year; he is currently seen in TV show Mariam Khan Reporting Live and is a very well known advertising face since 25 years.The dashing Mohit Malhotra, currently seen as the male lead in the hit show Dayaan, won the youth icon award and he also got a lot of compliments for looking stylish. Himanshu Malhotra won the best talk show host award for Share and Grow Spotlight. Aneeta Patel, a young short film director, who was earlier part of the faculty at Barry John acting institute and has made two short films namely She’s d one and The Bar, won the best short film director award. And TV series Tujhse Hai Raabta won the best TV show award.Tujhse Hai Raabta, produced by Full house Media (Amir and Sonali Jaffar), is winning accolades. The pairing of Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim is working and so is the unique content of the show. The storyline is gripping and keeping the audiences glued. Recently, the show got the perfect Achievers Award for the best show at a gala evening at the Country Club, Andheri on 30th December. Sehban says, “Recognition of work from any quarter is always welcome. Every actor likes adulation. I am happy our show is being loved by all.”Reem Shaikh says, “The show is creating waves. Wherever I go people tell me we all are doing a great job.” Sehban further adds, “We are grateful to Sonali and Amir Jaffar for having faith in our talent.” Well, the show is a hit and we wish it continues doing great in 2019 as well with God’s blessings!