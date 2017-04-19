Divyanka to miss Nach Baliye 8; Vivek to perform with choreographer

Take out your tissue papers guys, as this is quite an upsetting piece of news!

Tellychakkar.com had reported about Divyanka Tripathi being down with a back spasm, leading her to be confined to bed rest.

And now, we have been told that the excruciating pain left the actress stay away from her performance in Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus and BBC).

Bright as sunshine, Divyanka, who is seen playing Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, broke many hearts when she got married to co-star Vivek Dahiya.

The two, make a perfect couple and their love for each other will surely go down in history.

The stage of Nach Baliye gave the couple a chance to showcase their chemistry to the world, and from what we saw in the last two weeks, Divyanka and Vivek move together like magic on the dance floor.

Not many know but the actress had a slip disk issue few years back, and with the constant tear and wear during her dance rehearsals, Divyanka developed a terrible back ache recently. With doctors advising her to stay on bed for some time, Vivek had to perform sans his better half.

The contestants shot for the episode yesterday (18 April), and Vivek personally asked the judges to allow him to perform without his baliye. Wanting to give him a fair chance, they consented, and the actor did his act with his choreographer.

We are sure viewers will miss Divyanka as much as Vivek had!!

Tellychakkar.com wishes Divyanka a speedy recovery, and looks forward to see her thumkas next week.