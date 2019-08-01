Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya indulge in hilarious banter, check out

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in the world of television. They are being loved by their fans for their adorable chemistry. Fans love how they always stand up for each other. The duo set major couple goals for their fans.



The celebrity couple also manages to steal the show with their adorable banter. The duo often shares stunning pictures with each other on social media which are certainly a treat for their fans. Recently, Vivek took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of himself. In one of the pictures, the actor, who acted in the show Qayamat Ki Raat, can be seen looking very young while in another, he can be seen working out in the gym. He captioned the picture as, “Say hello to my younger brother..who do you like more, me or him?” While many of his fans were left in awe of his transformation over the years, his wife Divyanka’s comment won hearts.



Divyanka, who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wrote, “Aawlle! This one's so chocolaty....all mine to have! Girls!!!!” Vivek also continued the banter and replied to his wife, “@divyankatripathidahiya hello bhabhi! When are you and bhai retuning? I have something to share!” The duo’s cute banter left their fans in splits.



Take a look below: