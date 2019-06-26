Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are head over heels in love with each other...here's PROOF!

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have always given us couple goals.
While we see Divyanka as Ishita in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the lady also loves exploring new places with her husband Vivek. The two have set off on a vacation to Macao, and their pictures on social media are giving us major wanderlust.
From ferry rides to the scenic views and the touristy locations to their hotel room and soulful breakfast, we are absolutely smitten seeing their holiday pictures. While in international waters, Vivek and Divyanka visited the Eiffel Tower and enjoyed a good meal over good conversations.
Vivek even mentioned how they had been up all night were still filled with exuberance. The setting of the restaurant is quite romantic and regal, and the couple tried a fusion of French and Chinese cuisine.
The fact that we hardly slept a wink last night yet filled with such exuberance has got very little to do with us and more to do with the romantic setting this restaurant called La Chine at Eiffel Tower offers where you get the best of French and Chinese fusion food. I tried something that I never did and loved it. #FrenchAndChineseFusionFood #LaChine #EiffelTowerMacau
