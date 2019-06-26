Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are head over heels in love with each other...here's PROOF!

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have always given us couple goals.



While we see Divyanka as Ishita in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the lady also loves exploring new places with her husband Vivek. The two have set off on a vacation to Macao, and their pictures on social media are giving us major wanderlust.



From ferry rides to the scenic views and the touristy locations to their hotel room and soulful breakfast, we are absolutely smitten seeing their holiday pictures. While in international waters, Vivek and Divyanka visited the Eiffel Tower and enjoyed a good meal over good conversations.



Vivek even mentioned how they had been up all night were still filled with exuberance. The setting of the restaurant is quite romantic and regal, and the couple tried a fusion of French and Chinese cuisine.



On the work front, apart from being seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka is gearing up for ALTBalaji's web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Vivke is well known for his roles as Abhishek Singh in Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Rajvardhan Singh Sooryavanshi/Raghav Sharma in Qayamat Ki Raat. Divyanka and Vivek met and fell in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.Happy holidays, Divyanka and Vivek!