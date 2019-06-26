Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate their third anniversary in Macao

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently considered as one of the most beautiful and popular actresses of the television industry. She rose to fame with the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein she is portraying the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla. She got married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, who was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat. Divyanka and Vivek are currently one of the most beloved couples of the television industry.



The two of them often share pictures of each other on their social media handles and fans love their adorable chemistry. While going through their Instagram accounts and checking their pictures, we can clearly see they are one of the cutest, loveable and kindest television couple.



The duo never fails to praise each other in front of everyone and keeps on sharing romantic posts on social media dedicated to each other. DiVek (as their fans love to call them) has been an epitome of how successful and love-filled marriage looks like.



Divyanka and Vivek, who got married in 2016, are out on vacation to celebrate their third anniversary in Macao and shared some of the videos on Instagram.



Take a look below.

Don’t you think they give couple goals?