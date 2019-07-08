Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate three years of TOGETHERNESS...

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Triapthi’s love story has been nothing short of a fairytale. The couple rings in their third anniversary together today, and while husband Vivek is currently hospitalised for an intestinal infection and liver abyss, the two had quite a unique celebration in the hospital itself, where the family gave them a surprise. Vivek could not eat the cake due to his health, and Divyanka too avoided eating it and instead replace it with a ‘hi-five’. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress met Vivek on the sets of the show, and soon, a healthy friendship transformed into love. The two soon tied the knot, and as they enter into the third year of matrimony, we give you a rundown of their journey so far! Chandigarh-based Vivek Dahiya holds a master's degree in International Business Management from De Montfort University, England, and IT Park. He soon turned to the entertainment world and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

After his stint in Veera, he took up Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and met Divyanka. For months, they just greeted each other, and there were no elaborate conversations between them. Soon, the people on the show introduced the two, and they discovered that they both do not have vices and are ‘family beings’. Wearing a ‘marry me’ t-shirt, he proposed to her and promised that he will never hurt her and will keep her happy for life.

And the two got hitched!

Vivek and Divyanka have been travelling and touring and making sure to make the best of their time together.

And now they share a picture as they ring in their third anniversary together...

We wish Divyanka and Vivek a very happy anniversary!