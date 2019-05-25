Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya look adorable as they twin in white

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples in telly land. The duo, who tied the knot in the year 2016, never fails to set major couple goals for their fans. Their fans love their lovely chemistry and the couple often treats them with their beautiful pictures.

Divyanka’s latest picture that she shared on her Instagram handle is super romantic. In the picture, the actress and her hubby can be seen looking at each other affectionately, and the moment is super romantic. The duo also twinned in white. Divyanka wore a white salwar suit along with matching ballerinas, while Vivek sported a white shirt along with blue denims.

Check out their picture here

On the acting front, Divyanka is playing the role of Dr. Ishita in the popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, while Vivek was last seen in the supernatural show Qayamat Ki Raat.

Did you like their picture? Hit the comment section below.